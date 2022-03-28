Oscars 2022: Megan Thee Stallion Wears Biomorphic Gown by Indian Fashion Designer Gaurav Gupta

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s red carpet look for the 94th Academy Awards was designed by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta. The 27-year-old artist was spotted in the Silver-Blue fantasy biomorphic gown by the designer. The ethereal slate-blue strapless gown embellished with stripes of sequins. The cosmic-themed gown featured a side cutout at the torso, a leg-baring slit, and a skirt that flowed out in structured waves. Megan completed the look with matching blue sandals and diamond and sapphire jewellery, and wore her hair styled in a low bun.

Sharing her latest red carpet look on Instagram, Megan wrote in the caption, “Fresh off the plane to thee Oscar’s.” Megan’s look has been praised by fellow celebrities and fans alike. One of the top comments read, “Man you look amazing,” while another comment by Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui read, “You look stunning.”

Gupta also shared Megan’s look on Instagram and added in the caption, “The Moment.”

Megan arrived at the Academy Awards ceremony as part of Disney’s Encanto guest stars which included Becky G, and Luis Fonsi. The rapper took to the Oscars stage to perform a colourful rendition of Encanto’s hit song, We Don’t Talk About Bruno. This was Megan’s first performance at the coveted Academy Awards function.

Besides Megan, Gupta has also created a stunning creation for rapper Cardi B. The rapper wore Gupta’s creation for the latest music video and remix of the hit song No Love. Cardi B was spotted in the Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit designed by Gupta as she stood in a field of roses.

Explaining the idea behind the off-white co-ord set top and a flowing skirt, Gupta said, “The whole form is like loops of infinity, amorphous and translucent with very dramatic sculpted shoulders and trails. I think it’s a really beautiful collaboration, our conceptual signature style that’s been worn by Cardi B who is one of the most iconic artists of our time.”

