Osteoporosis: Can Yoga Help People with Low Bone Density?

Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones become so weak that even a mild fall may result in a fracture. Although the disease can develop at any age and affect any gender, the risk of developing osteoporosis increases with age. It is also called a “silent” disease as there are no symptoms, and one may not even know about it until one breaks a bone. However, there are a few yoga exercises that can help you maintain better bone health and flexibility as well as balance. Read below.

Sukhasana – Happy Pose

This is one of the most basic and preferred postures for meditation. For centuries, even yogis have been practising this pose to stay in a meditative state of mind.

Method: Bend and widen your knees and then place your palms on your respective knees. Slip each foot beneath the opposite knee and sit with a straight back keeping both legs in Dandasana (forward). After that, take deep breaths.

High Plank Pose

The high plank pose is a powerful yoga position that works on strengthening and activating your shoulders, lower-back muscles, legs, glutes, and hamstrings. If you want to work on your everyday posture and wish to improve flexibility, then this Yoga pose is the one for you.

Method: Begin in a tabletop position, then slowly and gradually push your elbows directly under your shoulders. Don’t forget to press your heels back behind you as you lift your hips up. Try to stretch up your spine to activate your arms, legs, and muscles. After that, keep your shoulders back and heels over the balls of your feet. Repeat 5 times.

Padahasthasana

Padahastasana is a stretching pose that uses the strength of the body. This pose is considered important as it allows your thigh and calf muscles to stretch thoroughly. Padahastasana is practised during the Surya Namaskar and massages the digestive organs simultaneously increasing the flexibility in your calves and hamstrings.

Method: In order to practice this posture, one needs to bend forward with their arm outstretched. Your knees should be straight. After that, place your head close to your knees and grip the back of your lower legs properly. Try to hold this position for a few breaths.

