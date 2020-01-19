Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

Our Dance Moves Are as Unique as Fingerprint, Says Study

Dance moves say a lot about you, such as how extroverted or neurotic you are, what mood you happen to be in, and even how much you empathize with other people.

IANS

Updated:January 19, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Our Dance Moves Are as Unique as Fingerprint, Says Study
Spirit of America dance stars team waves to the crowd on Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. (Image: AP)

Our dance style is almost always the same, regardless of the type of music, and a computer algorithm can identify the dancer with astounding accuracy, a new research suggests.

"It seems as though a person's dance movements are a kind of fingerprint, each person has a unique movement signature that stays the same no matter what kind of music is playing," said study co-author Pasi Saari from University of Jyvaskyla in Finland.

According to the study, published in the Journal of New Music Research, over the last few years, researchers at the have used motion capture technology--the same kind used in Hollywood--to learn that your dance moves say a lot about you, such as how extroverted or neurotic you are, what mood you happen to be in, and even how much you empathize with other people.

"Our original idea was to see if we could use machine learning to identify which genre of music our participants were dancing to, based on their movements," said study first author Emily Carlson.

Recently, they discovered something that surprised them.

The 73 participants in the study were motion captured dancing to eight different genres: Blues, Country, Dance/Electronica, Jazz, Metal, Pop, Reggae and Rap.

The only instruction they received was to listen to the music and move any way that felt natural.

The researchers analysed participants' movements using machine learning, trying to distinguish between the musical genres.

Unfortunately, their computer algorithm was able to identify the correct genre less that 30 per cent of the time.

They were shocked to discover, however, that the computer could correctly identify which of the 73 individuals was dancing 94 per cent of the time.

The computer was less accurate in identifying individuals when they were dancing to Metal music.

"There is a strong cultural association between Metal and certain types of movement, like headbanging, it's probable that Metal caused more dancers to move in similar ways, making it harder to tell them apart," Carlson said.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram