Ovarian Cancer: Here are the Causes, Symptoms & Treatment

Cancer has proved to be one of the fatal diseases, claiming thousands of lives each year. While cancer is divided as per the body part in which it grows, the fifth most deadly kind of cancer is Ovarian Cancer.Developed in the ovaries of the female reproductive system, the growth of ovarian cancer takes place when abnormal cells in the ovary begin to multiply out of control and form a tumour. If left untreated, this tumour also has the potential to spread to other parts of the body. This is called metastatic ovarian cancer.Different types of Ovarian CancersOvarian cancer can be broadly classified in three different forms - epithelial tumours, stromal tumours and germ cell tumours – depending on the type of cell where cancer begins. While epithelial tumours begin in the thin layer of tissue that covers the outside of the ovaries, stromal tumours begin in the ovarian tissue that contains hormone-producing cells. The germ cell tumours begin in the egg-producing cells and are very rare.While ovarian cancer often goes undetected until it spreads within the pelvis and abdomen, it is important to detect the presence of ovarian cancer to treat it during the early stages. The common symptoms of ovarian cancer are abdominal bloating or swelling, feeling full when eating, weight loss, discomfort in the pelvis area, changes in bowel habits, and a frequent need to urinate.The causes that lead to ovarian cancer are not known, however, doctors have identified factors that can increase the risk of the disease. These risk factors include family history, age, reproductive history, using birth control, infertility or fertility treatment, breast cancer, hormone therapy, obesity and overweight, gynecologic surgery or endometriosis.The treatment for ovarian cancer may involve surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy or targeted therapy. While surgery is the most common way to treat ovarian cancer, sometimes more than one method is used to treat ovarian cancer.