Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Overweight or Obese Before 40 Have Higher Risk of Developing Various Cancers, Says Study

According to a study, such people had 70 per cent increased risk of endometrial cancer, 58 per for renal-cell cancer, and 29 per cent more risk for colon cancer.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Overweight or Obese Before 40 Have Higher Risk of Developing Various Cancers, Says Study
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ skynesher / Istock.com)

Individuals who are either overweight or obese before the age of 40 have an increased risk of developing different types of cancer, according to a study.

The results of the research, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, revealed that people who are overweight before the age of 40 had 70 per cent increased risk of developing endometrial cancer, 58 per cent greater risk for renal-cell cancer, and 29 per cent more risk for colon cancer.

The study also added that the risk increased by 15 per cent for all obesity-related cancers in both sexes.

The researchers, including those from The University of Bergen in Norway, took two or more weight measurements of adults, obtained at least three years apart, and before a possible cancer diagnosis.

They used data from the 220,000 individuals part of the Me-Can study -- initiated in 2006 to investigate metabolic factors related to cancer risk.

The study noted that the pooled data from the Me-Can study included around 580,000 participants from Norway, Sweden, and Austria. Of the 27,881 individuals who were diagnosed with cancer during follow-up health checks, 9761 (35 per cent) were obesity-related, the study noted.

According to the researchers, the obese participants -- with a Body Mass Index (BMI) over 30 -- at the first and second health examination had the highest risk of developing obesity-related cancer, compared to participants with a normal BMI.

"The risk increased by 64 percent for male participants, and 48 percent for females," said Tone Bjorge, co-author of the study from The University of Bergen.

While obesity is a known risk factor for several cancers, Bjorge said that the new study looked at the degree, timing, and duration of being overweight in relation to cancer risk.

The researchers added that overweight and obese adults had an increased risk of postmenopausal breast, endometrial, renal-cell, and colon cancer.

"Our key message is that preventing weight gain may be an important public health strategy to reduce the cancer risk," Bjorge said.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram