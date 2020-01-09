Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Overweight Pregnancies May Increase Risk of Midlife Obesity In Mothers

According to the scientists, each additional pregnancy with excessive GWG was associated with a higher BMI among women of ages 42-53.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Overweight Pregnancies May Increase Risk of Midlife Obesity In Mothers
Representative purpose only

Each additional pregnancy with excessive weight gain during the gestation period is associated with a higher subsequent weight gain among middle-aged women, a new study says. According to the study, published in Journal of Women's Health, there is a cumulative effect of excessive Gestational Weight Gain (GWG) over multiple pregnancies.

The researchers, including those from the University of Pittsburgh in the US, analysed the effect of the number of excessive GWG pregnancies at midlife on body mass index (BMI) -- a measure calculated by dividing the weight of a person by the square of their height in metres.

According to the scientists, each additional pregnancy with excessive GWG was associated with a higher BMI among women of ages 42-53.

Overall, they said, nearly 40 per cent of women reported a GWG which was higher than the recommended levels in at least one pregnancy.

The study noted that almost half of the women with excessive GWG in at least one pregnancy had an obese BMI at midlife, compared to a fifth of those who had never experienced excessive GWG.

"Each pregnancy with excessive GWG was associated with a 64 per cent increase in the likelihood of obesity at midlife, regardless of race or ethnicity, number of pregnancies, and physical activity level. This finding makes a strong argument for avoiding excessive gestational weight gain in any pregnancy," said Susan G. Kornstein, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram