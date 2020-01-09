Overweight Pregnancies May Increase Risk of Midlife Obesity In Mothers
According to the scientists, each additional pregnancy with excessive GWG was associated with a higher BMI among women of ages 42-53.
Representative purpose only
Each additional pregnancy with excessive weight gain during the gestation period is associated with a higher subsequent weight gain among middle-aged women, a new study says. According to the study, published in Journal of Women's Health, there is a cumulative effect of excessive Gestational Weight Gain (GWG) over multiple pregnancies.
The researchers, including those from the University of Pittsburgh in the US, analysed the effect of the number of excessive GWG pregnancies at midlife on body mass index (BMI) -- a measure calculated by dividing the weight of a person by the square of their height in metres.
According to the scientists, each additional pregnancy with excessive GWG was associated with a higher BMI among women of ages 42-53.
Overall, they said, nearly 40 per cent of women reported a GWG which was higher than the recommended levels in at least one pregnancy.
The study noted that almost half of the women with excessive GWG in at least one pregnancy had an obese BMI at midlife, compared to a fifth of those who had never experienced excessive GWG.
"Each pregnancy with excessive GWG was associated with a 64 per cent increase in the likelihood of obesity at midlife, regardless of race or ethnicity, number of pregnancies, and physical activity level. This finding makes a strong argument for avoiding excessive gestational weight gain in any pregnancy," said Susan G. Kornstein, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First look of James Cameron's Avatar 2 Out, Makes it Worth the Wait
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Spots 'Love Bite' On Mahira Sharma's Neck
- 101-Year Old Freedom Fighter Broke Satyagraha with Coconut Water among Protesters in Bengaluru
- CES 2020: Ivanka Trump Keynote Addresses Workplace Evolution, Amid Boycott Calls
- Apple Talks Privacy, And Suggests The FBI is Not Getting Any Backdoors For iPhones