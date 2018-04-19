English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Overwhelmed By 'Baaghi 2' Response: Tiger Shroff
Tiger rolls out tips for men's styling!
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Tiger Shroff's latest release "Baaghi 2" has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office, and the actor is overwhelmed by the response. He says it was an exciting project.
"I am positively overwhelmed by the response the movie has received from all the fans. The success seen by 'Baaghi 2' would not have been possible without them. To be a part of a production that has become the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser of 2018 is very exciting and I am grateful to be a part of it," Tiger said in a statement.
He said there are lots of interesting things in the pipeline that he is eagerly waiting to share with his fans.
"With respect to 'Student of the Year 2', I am looking forward to seeing how everyone receives it," he said.
Tiger has been announced brand ambassador of Forca by Lifestyle.
So what is his take on the modern man's fashion?
"I think there are a lot of options for men in terms of dressing for various occasions. One of the trends is definitely comfort fashion. I personally feel that the clothes in fashion right now are the ones that offer a lot of movement which works best for me as I am always on the move -- whether it is me going for my workout or performing a lot of stunts on a daily basis," he said.
| Edited by: shifa khan
