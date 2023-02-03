Sir Gobardhan area of Varanasi is seeing a lot of rush these days as devotees from all over the world are gathering at the birthplace of Saint Ravidas to pay respects on his birth anniversary. This year Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated on February 5. Among the visitors there are also high profile devotees of saint Ravidas. Harendra Paul of New York is also one of them. Paul is the owner of a construction company in New York and a follower of Saint Ravidas, and he is engaged in preparing prasad for the langar.

Harendra is originally from Jalandhar, Punjab. He runs his own construction company in New York City. Harendra came to Sir Gobardhan on January 26. Along with preparing langar prasad at the birthplace of Saint Ravidas, he even participates in the cleaning and other work.

Harendra has been visiting the place for the last 15 years. This time his father Mahendra Paul and his brother have also accompanied him. Harendra said that he will be in the Sir Gobardhan area till February 9, and will serve at the holy place. Seeing his true devotion towards the temple, the locals helped him get in touch with the temple management and got him engaged in the work of langar prasad.

On the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, the followers of Guru Ravidas read Amritbani of Guru Ravidas Ji and perform special aarti at his birthplace. Followers also take a holy dip and offer prayers at temples that are dedicated to the saint. The grandest celebration is organised at Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi. Nagar Kirtan remains the main attraction of the celebrations. The birth anniversary of the saint is widely celebrated across different states in North India.

