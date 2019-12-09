Ozzy Osbourne Offers $25K Reward For Stolen Randy Rhoads' Guitar
Ozzy took to social media to offer the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case and the return of the items.
credits - Ozzy Osbourne instagram
Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has offered a $25,000 reward for the return of his late friend Randy Rhoads' stolen guitars.
The 71-year-old rocker took to social media to offer the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case and the return of the items, which were stolen from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, California last month (November 2019), reports aceshowbiz.com.
Sharing photographs of the stolen instruments on Instagram, the Black Sabbath rocker wrote: "As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in N. Hollywood, CA (the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar) was viciously robbed on Thanksgiving night."
"Musonia was run by Randy's late mother, Delores, and after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a pilgrimage to his fans from all over the world. It is a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy."
"As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy's first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family."
View this post on Instagram
As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in N. Hollywood, CA (the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar) was viciously robbed on Thanksgiving night. Musonia was run by Randy’s late mother, Delores, and after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a pilgrimage to his fans from all over the world. It is a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy. As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy’s first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family. I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I’ve decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items. For information regarding the theft or return of these items please contact: Nick D’Argenzio Phone: 818-281-7893 E-Mail: nickdargenzio@gmail.com Here is a list and images of the items that were taken: · Randy Rhoads’ First Electric Guitar Owned, Harmony Rocket Est. 1963 · Randy Rhoads’ Original Quiet Riot Gear - Peavey Amp Head, 1970s · Randy Rhoads Series Marshall Head, Rare Protoype No. 1 or 2 given to the family by Marshall Company. · Delores Rhoads’ First Trumpet, a Prewar/Great Depression Era Silver Fresh Besson Trumpet. This was given to her as a child by her medical doctor father in exchange for medical services as a barter during the great depression. This subsequently sparked Delores Rhoads long lived music career. · 40 years of fan gifts to the Rhoads Family, memorabilia, all photos of Randy Rhoads, the Osbournes, Delores Rhoads, and miscellaneous instruments were taken. The photo shown in the main room was cleared out.
Osbourne then shared he was personally "heartbroken" over the thefts and the damage caused at the school by the trespassing thieves.
Rhoads learned to play guitar at Musonia, which is now run by his brother, Kelle Rhoads. The school also doubles up as the Randy Rhoads Museum.
The young star was killed in 1982, at the age of 25, when the small plane in which he was a passenger crashed after clipping Osbourne's tour bus in Leesburg, Florida. Two others died during the tragic incident.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Most Famous Refugee Family': Church Nativity Scene Shows Jesus, Mary & Joseph as Caged Immigrants
- 'Shhhh': Did Kesrick Williams Mimic Kohli's 'Silent Celebration' After Dismissing Him in Second T20I?
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders
- Ranbir Kapoor's Badtameez Dil Gets Sara Ali Khan Grooving, Watch Video
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Ananya's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr