Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Ozzy Osbourne Offers $25K Reward For Stolen Randy Rhoads' Guitar

Ozzy took to social media to offer the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case and the return of the items.

IANS

Updated:December 9, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ozzy Osbourne Offers $25K Reward For Stolen Randy Rhoads' Guitar
credits - Ozzy Osbourne instagram

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has offered a $25,000 reward for the return of his late friend Randy Rhoads' stolen guitars.

The 71-year-old rocker took to social media to offer the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case and the return of the items, which were stolen from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, California last month (November 2019), reports aceshowbiz.com.

Sharing photographs of the stolen instruments on Instagram, the Black Sabbath rocker wrote: "As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in N. Hollywood, CA (the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar) was viciously robbed on Thanksgiving night."

"Musonia was run by Randy's late mother, Delores, and after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a pilgrimage to his fans from all over the world. It is a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy."

"As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy's first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family."

View this post on Instagram

As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in N. Hollywood, CA (the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar) was viciously robbed on Thanksgiving night. Musonia was run by Randy’s late mother, Delores, and after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a pilgrimage to his fans from all over the world. It is a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy. As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy’s first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family. I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I’ve decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items. For information regarding the theft or return of these items please contact: Nick D’Argenzio Phone: 818-281-7893 E-Mail: nickdargenzio@gmail.com Here is a list and images of the items that were taken: · Randy Rhoads’ First Electric Guitar Owned, Harmony Rocket Est. 1963 · Randy Rhoads’ Original Quiet Riot Gear - Peavey Amp Head, 1970s · Randy Rhoads Series Marshall Head, Rare Protoype No. 1 or 2 given to the family by Marshall Company. · Delores Rhoads’ First Trumpet, a Prewar/Great Depression Era Silver Fresh Besson Trumpet. This was given to her as a child by her medical doctor father in exchange for medical services as a barter during the great depression. This subsequently sparked Delores Rhoads long lived music career. · 40 years of fan gifts to the Rhoads Family, memorabilia, all photos of Randy Rhoads, the Osbournes, Delores Rhoads, and miscellaneous instruments were taken. The photo shown in the main room was cleared out.

A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) on

Osbourne then shared he was personally "heartbroken" over the thefts and the damage caused at the school by the trespassing thieves.

Rhoads learned to play guitar at Musonia, which is now run by his brother, Kelle Rhoads. The school also doubles up as the Randy Rhoads Museum.

The young star was killed in 1982, at the age of 25, when the small plane in which he was a passenger crashed after clipping Osbourne's tour bus in Leesburg, Florida. Two others died during the tragic incident.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram