Packing Your Bags for Summer Vacation? Here are Some Tips for a Fashionable Outing

Step up your summer fashion game by experimenting with comfortable and stylish ensembles in white, pink, red, pastels and blue. Tushar Ved, President Major Brands India Pvt. Ltd, for Charles & Keith, shares fashion tips for different occasions.

Brunch look

A summer brunch calls for an outfit that makes you look fresh and classy. You can choose to wear comfortable shoes for the brunch. Pastel colours and white shoes with the jeans and T-shirt are the perfect combo for a brunch outing.

Dinner heels

Racing against deadlines and rushing for a dinner party or date, you can wear high heels or wedges, or fashionable flats or stilettos paired with the knee length dress. One can also wear pencil heels, teamed with a peplum top. Up you fashion game by opting for black or red colour and heels.

Packing your bags for a summer vacation?

Give way to the fashion diva in you by flaunting pumps, sliders, cross body bag, tote bag and keep your style quotient high.

Are you an adventure junkie and want to stay stylish?

Lay your hands on comfortable blue or pink sneakers or white sports shoes paired with shorts, T-shirt, backpack and sunglasses to complete the sporty and chic look.

Worried about the body odour?

Abdulla Ajmal, Consulting Perfumer at Ajmal Perfumes, tells how to keep the smell away.

"Summer perfumes usually are citrus-based that cool the skin and envelope the wearer in fresh uplifting aroma. The summer sun can agitate the fragrance, causing it to evaporate faster rather than sticking to your skin. Thus, it's ideal to carry your summer fragrance in your bag and keep reapplying throughout the day.

"Mostly, men prefer citrus scents and in the summer months women tend to lean that way as well. Bear in mind, the best citrus-based fragrance choices are the ones that are reinforced with woody, floral and fruity notes to make the fragrance stay on you for longer.

"Choose fragrances that are a hallmark of freshness to get the best contrast with the hot weather," Abdulla said.

Umashan Naidoo, StudioWest Buying Head at StudioWest, shared how can one make the fragrance last longer in summer.

-Fragrances become robust and begin to pop as the body heats up and if it's sprayed in areas that are warmer, like the sides, elbows and chest.

-Always make sure your skin is fresh before spraying.

-It's a good idea to layer and look out for brands that sell the body lotion, deodorant, EDT and miniatures. Post-shower use the body lotion and deodorant, then target warm spots and pulse areas with EDT and carry the miniature in your bag for a backup spritz.

-It's important to recognise what scents suit your PH.

What may smell great on a friend may not work for you. Before purchasing, spray the scent you love on the wrist of your left hand and elbow of your right hand. Let it settle for 20 minutes as the top note settles and the true nature of the fragrance is revealed.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more