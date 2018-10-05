English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paddle Your Own Pumpkin: German Racers Swap Boats for Vegetables
Grown specially for the race, the pumpkins must weigh at least 250 kilograms (550 pounds) and, to minimize the risk of capsizing, more for heavier participants.
A man paddles his giant pumpkin boat during the traditional pumpkin race in Lohmar, Germany. Reuters.
Loading...
Lohmar, Germany: With a look of apprehension, a blond woman clad in a wetsuit wobbles her way onto a lake in western Germany in a huge, hollowed-out vegetable.
Paddle held aloft, she’s a contestant in the Krewelshofer lake’s annual pumpkin race, held for the third time on Wednesday over a 35-meter (115-ft) course.
Grown specially for the race, the pumpkins must weigh at least 250 kilograms (550 pounds) and, to minimize the risk of capsizing, more for heavier participants.
“It was hard fighting against the wind to get anywhere, but when you are in the groove it works. I imagined it would be more difficult,” said competitor Mailin Matuschek.
“I actually thought that after a few meters you would fall in,” chimed in her sister Jana-Mai.
The fastest racers in six categories get 200 euros ($230) in prize money, or 300 euros if they paddled in their own pumpkins - enough to buy a boat for next year.
Paddle held aloft, she’s a contestant in the Krewelshofer lake’s annual pumpkin race, held for the third time on Wednesday over a 35-meter (115-ft) course.
Grown specially for the race, the pumpkins must weigh at least 250 kilograms (550 pounds) and, to minimize the risk of capsizing, more for heavier participants.
“It was hard fighting against the wind to get anywhere, but when you are in the groove it works. I imagined it would be more difficult,” said competitor Mailin Matuschek.
“I actually thought that after a few meters you would fall in,” chimed in her sister Jana-Mai.
The fastest racers in six categories get 200 euros ($230) in prize money, or 300 euros if they paddled in their own pumpkins - enough to buy a boat for next year.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Venom Movie Review: Tom Hardy Saves Marvel Spin-off from Becoming DC Disaster
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...