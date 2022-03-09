Padma Lakshmi Gives Healthy and Spicy Twist to Chipotle Coleslaw Recipe

Anchor, model, and author Padma Lakshmi never fails to impress us with exciting recipes. Her Instagram is a storehouse of healthy and tasty recipes which can make us hungry. Recently, she took to her Instagram again to share an amazing Chipotle Coleslaw recipe. After reading Coleslaw, you might be wondering what new can be done with the traditional side dish. However, Padma Lakshmi has a twist to add to this recipe.

Sharing her secret ingredient of making the coleslaw healthy, Padma Lakshmi wrote in the caption, “My trick to making this coleslaw a little healthier is to cut the mayo with yogurt,” Isn’t it interesting? So, let’s take a look at the healthy recipe which one can try at their homes.

Take cabbage, carrots, and apples.

Cut the cabbage and grate the carrots.

Cut apples as long as matchsticks.

Now, take everything in a bowl and mix well. Add lemon juice as per taste.

After that add one bowl of yogurt and a tablespoon of mayonnaise to the vegetables and fruit.

Take chipotle in Adobo sauce and add it to the mixture as per your taste buds. It is very spicy so try to add it a little at the start and then, increase the quantity as per your taste.

Season it with salt and pepper.

Again, mix everything well together.

Garnish it with a few mint leaves and a lemon slice. Enjoy the healthy and spicy Chipotle Coleslaw.

Not just this, she had also shared a mouth-watering date and tamarind chutney which can be served with various Indian street food and chaat.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Padma is really fond of Indian food and posted a video a few days ago eating Pani Puri.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.