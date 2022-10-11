Palace on Wheels Is Operational Again; Luxury Travel Enthusiasts Take Note

Luxury travel enthusiasts in India can rejoice as a slew of options have just opened up for them. The famous luxury train in Rajasthan, Palace on Wheels, resumed its services after almost two years when the enterprise had to be shut down on account of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot flagged off the train at Gandhinagar Railway Station on Saturday, October 8. The news was shared by Rajasthan Tourism’s official account on Twitter. Take a look at the post here.

HCM Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot flags off ‘Palace on Wheels’ fam tour along with Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, Minister of State Tourism Murari Lal Meena, Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat, RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, & PST Gayatri Rathore among others. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9TnChU15Ev — Rajasthan Tourism (@my_rajasthan) October 8, 2022

Other dignitaries in attendance along with the CM were Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, Minister of State Tourism Murari Lal Meena, Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat, RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, & PST Gayatri Rathore among others.

According to national news reports, the Rajasthan CM mentioned that the luxury train service has been “enthralling tourists for 40 years”. The reports mentioned that he checked the train facilities by himself and wished the royal train passengers a happy and safe journey. The CM said that it was a “matter of pride for the government to re-operationalize the service.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

For the unversed, the Palace On Wheels has been voted the 4th best luxury train in the world. It boasts 39 deluxe cabins and 2 super deluxe cabins inside the train, with a total capacity of 82 passengers, according to the official website of the train. The luxury carriage makes a journey to the pristine beauty of Rajasthan every Wednesday evening from New Delhi. It ends the following Wednesday early in the morning at the same station and travels over 3,000 km in seven nights and eight days respectively.

There are several luxurious amenities that passengers can avail if they choose to travel on the Palace On Wheels. The entire train is air-conditioned and each cabin has attached toilets for optimal privacy. Services such as high-speed WiFi, a fully stocked pantry, access to music channels, a safe to keep your belongings protected, carpeting across the walls and more are available for everyone traveling on the train.

In a touch of extra refinery, each cabin also has a ‘khidmatgar’ or a personal attendant and the carriages are named after famous palaces and forts of the desert state.

Also Read: Experience The Thrill With These 5 Winter Holiday Destination In India

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here