Palak Tiwari Looks Stunning as She Soots for Rosie The Saffron Chapter's Poster, Watch BTS Video of Photoshoot

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has taken her first step into the industry with the upcoming film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. In the latest video from a photoshoot shared by the makers of the film on social media, Palak emerges as a stunner. The clip compilation has snippets from the making of the poster for the forthcoming horror thriller. Palak who is debuting in the industry seems comfortable in front of the camera.

In the video, she is getting her makeup done and is an absolutely natural poser. Palak doesn’t miss reviewing the whole look in the monitor. Vivek Oberoi who is producing the movie is also part of the video that was taken during the shooting for the poster of the film.

The behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram is captioned as, “Making of Rosie posters Here’s a sneak peek into the making of our new #Rosie posters! Starring @vivekoberoi & @palaktiwarii, directed by @visalmisra and produced by @mandiraa_ent in association with Oberoi Mega Ent. #PrernaVArora @IKussum #girishjohar @d_reshabh @keyurpandya19 @sanjeetyermal”

Vivek who also plays a pivotal role in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter shared a post on social media introducing Palak Tiwari as the protagonist in the film.

The horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is the first of this new up and coming franchise. The film is based on an apparently true story from an incident that happened in the city Gurugram. The plot follows the story of a BPO employee named Rosie who disappears under mysterious circumstances and never returns. The film will basically revolve around her and showcase the events that leading to her disappearance.

The film is being touted as the first in the horror thriller genre in India that is based on real-life events. The film is jointly produced by Vivek Oberoi's production house Oberoi Mega Entertainment and Mandiraa Entertainment. Directed by Vishal Mishra, it is set to release December this year.