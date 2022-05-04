Palak Tiwari Sweats it Out in the Gym as She Pulls Off an Efficient Workout

Palak Tiwari has set the temperatures soaring on the internet ever since she graced our phones and TV screens. She shot to fame with her music video Bijli Bijli, in which she featured alongside singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu. The video gave her career a dream kickstart. Palak has been spotted out and about and gets clicked by the shutterbugs looking all things amazing. But good looks don’t come easy and a recent video making buzz on Instagram is proof of the same.

Her gym trainer Praveen Nair uploaded a reel of Palak sweating it out on in the gym on Instagram. The youngster is seen dressed in activewear that accentuates her envious curves. She is seen performing various exercises as a part of her 30 – 45 workout routine. Palak is seen talking in the video and calls the workout extremely efficient. The leggy lass looks every bit tired after the workout but her toned figure is a testimony to that the fact that nothing comes without hard work. Palak’s fitness trainer vouches for the young actress’ dedication and commitment. He is in awe of her strength and focus and also calls her a diamond.

He captioned the post, “When it comes passion, dedication, staying focused and most importantly giving the best when it comes to fitness and exercise and we love those kind of people … Palak, you are diamond and we love teaching you and training you …” It is quite pleasing to see the effort and work that goes on behind the scenes.

Palak will next be seen in Rosie- A Saffron Chapter. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan and Tanisha Mukerjee in significant roles. She was also seen alongside Aditya Seal in the super hit track, ‘Mangta Hai Kya’. She also faced a lot of flack recently for her ramp walk video that went viral. Netizens weren’t quite pleased with her walk and social media was divided with mixed views about the same.

