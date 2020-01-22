Pamela Anderson Marries Film Producer Jon Peters
It’s the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old Pamela and the 74-year-old Jon, who recently reunited after first dating more than 30 years ago.
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson has married movie producer Jon Peters.
Anderson and Peters married Monday in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, a representative for Anderson said Tuesday.
It’s the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model-actress and the 74-year-old film producer, who recently reunited after first dating more than 30 years ago.
Anderson’s husbands have included rocker Tommy Lee and rapper Kid Rock. Peters’ former wives include actress Lesley Ann Warren, and he was once in a long and high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand.
Peters was a producer on Streisand’s 1976 version of “A Star Is Born” and the 2018 remake, along with dozens of other films including 1989′s “Batman” and 1999′s “Wild Wild West.”
Anderson starred on television’s “Baywatch” and in several films, and has made frequent appearances in Playboy.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Uncivilised Behaviour': Chinese City Apologises After Shaming Residents for Wearing Pyjamas in Public
- Rangoli Chandel Thanks Kangana Ranaut for Supporting Her During Acid-attack Incident
- Rishi Kapoor Shares This Golden Throwback Pic from Sets of Mughal-e-Azam
- Udaipur Man Names his Son 'Congress', Hopes His Son Will Join the Party in the Future
- Udit Narayan Opens up About Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar Wedding Rumours