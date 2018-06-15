Pamper Your Dad with Delectable Self-made Dishes on Father's Day

Instead of taking your father out for lunch or dinner, treat him to some self-made dishes like badam cutlets, phirni, momos and more, with recipes lent by experts.Chef Gautam Mehrishi, host of "Hello Summer" on Living Foodz channel, and chef Kunal Kapur have suggested few recipes that could impress your father and family:Ingredients:Potato (boiled and mashed) - 2 cupsSalt -3/4th teaspoonAlmonds (blanched and crushed) - 1/2 cupOil - 3 tablespoonOil - for fryingJeera - 2 teaspoonGinger chopped - 1 tablespoonTurmeric - 1/2 teaspoonRed chilly powder- 1/2 teaspoonGreen chilly chopped - 2 teaspoonGreen onions - 1/2 cupEggs - 2 nosMaida - 1cupBreadcrumbs - 1 cupMethod: Heat oil in a pan and add jeera. Then add green chilly chopped, ginger chopped, crushed almonds, sauté and add turmeric and red chilly powder. Immediately add the mashed potato and salt. Saute for three minutes, remove and add spring onions chopped. Allow it to cool down. Now shape it into thin flat patties.Separately in three plates keep ready flour, beaten eggs and bread crumbs. In the first step, dip the cutlet in flour, pat then dip in eggs and then dip in bread crumbs. Lightly pat and deep fry on medium heat. Serve hot with chutney.Serves: 4Preparation Time: 15 minCooking time: 15 minsIngredients:Chicken mince - 250 gmsGarlic, chopped - 1 tbspCarrots, finely chopped - 3 tbspSpring onions, finely chopped - 3 tbspGinger, finely chopped - 1 tbspSoya sauce - 1 tbspOyster sauce - 1 tbspSesame oil - 1 tspPepper powder - 1 tspEgg - 1 nosBlanched and chopped almonds - ½ cupOil - for greasingMethod: Place the chicken mince in a bowl. Add all the ingredients except almonds and divide it into equal-sized balls. Roll these balls in the blanched and chopped almonds and carefully place these small balls on a greased plate. Get the steamer ready and steam these on high heat for 15 minutes. Remove and serve the momos hot.Ingredients:Paneer - 2 cupsPotato boiled & mashed - ½ cupOil - 2 ½ tablespoonJeera - 1 teaspoonGreen chilly chopped - 2 teaspoonGinger chopped - 2 teaspoonTurmeric - ½ teaspoonRed chilli powder - ½ teaspoonCoriander chopped - 2 tablespoonAlmonds chopped - ½ cupCornflour -1 tablespoonSalt - 1 teaspoonMethod: Mash the paneer and mix with the potato. Heat oil and add jeera, once it crackles add the ginger and green chilly. Toss them for few seconds and add the turmeric and immediately add the paneer potato mixture.Add red chilly powder and salt. Toss for 2-3 mins and take off the flame. Spread out on a tray and allow to cool completely. Now add cornflour and coriander chopped. Make round and flat patties.Spread almonds that are chopped. Roll the sides of the patty in the almonds and keep aside. Heat remaining oil in a pan and cook the patties on both sides till brown. Serve hot.Ingredients:Finely chopped onions - 4-5Cold water (for cleansing) - as requiredCream milk- 1 glassJasmine flowers- 20-25Rosewater - 1½ teaspoonPandanus flower water - 1 tablespoonCardamom - 2-3Dried rose leaves - 1Sugar - 3-4 tablespoonDried whole milk - ¼ cupFinely chopped pistachio - 1 tablespoonFinely chopped almonds - 1 tablespoonMethod: Finely chop the onions. Dip and strain them in cold water and clean them thoroughly. In a hot pot add cream milk, jasmine flowers, rose water, pandanus flower water, cardamoms, dried Rose leaves and mix it well. Remove the remaining excess water from the onion.Then in hot pot, add chopped onion and cook for 10 to 12 minutes. Now put sugar in pot and add dried whole milk, chopped pistachio, chopped almonds and cook it well for five minutes.For presentation: Take out phirni from pot and place in earthen bowls. Garnish with pinch of pistachio. Let the phirni cool for 10 to 12 minutes after it is cooked, then place the phirni bowls in the refrigerator to chill. Rest it in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours. Take out bowls from fridge and serve.