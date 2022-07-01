Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Turns 84: Did You Know Flute Maestro's Father Wanted Him to Become a Wrestler?

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia blessed the Indian music industry with close to 500 tracks. He was a music director and a flautist who produced some of the most alluring tunes. Joining hands with Shivkumar Sharma, he directed some evergreen Bollywood songs including Mere Haathon Mein which featured the late actress Sridevi and Dekha Ek Khwab starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. As the flautist turns 84, let us take a look at some interesting facts about him.

No Background In Music

Hariprasad Chaurasia lost his mother at a very early age and was raised by his father who was a wrestler. Gradually, he developed a liking for music and attended early lessons in music at a friend’s place. His Father Wanted Him To Become A Wrestler

With no background in music, his father trained him in wrestling. His father personally coached him and taught him all the skills and techniques. He also tried his hands at stenography. He gives credit to his training in wrestling that he was able to play the flute even after getting old. All India Radio

His career began in 1957 when he started working as a composer and performer at the All India Radio in Cuttack, Odisha. There he met his guru, Annapurna Devi, who opened the horizons of his understanding of the flute. International Exposure

Ten years after starting his career at All India Radio, he went on to collaborate with the legendary rock and roll band, the Beatles. He released a single called The Inner Light in the Beatles album. He also worked with John McLaughlin, Ken Lauber, and Jan Garbarek. Honoured with Prestigious Awards

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia has received numerous awards including the Padma Bhushan (1992) and Padma Vibhushan (2000) among others. GurukulsHe has established two gurukuls, one in Odisha and one in Mumbai, to teach the knowledge he has honed during his lifetime to budding musicians.

