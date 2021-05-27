Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by India's first Prime Minister

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was independent India’s first Prime Minister and his contribution in the freedom struggle of India continues to be unforgettable. During the time of freedom struggle, Nehru had spent as many as 3259 days in prison. He was imprisoned nine times in total. He is also called the Architect of Modern India. Nehru had graduated with an honours degree in natural science in 1910 from the prestigious Trinity College in Cambridge. After returning to India, he enrolled himself as an advocate in the Allahabad High Court. In 1929, he became the president of the Congress party. He was married to Kamala Nehru and they together had a daughter - Indira Gandhi. Nehru breathed his last on May 27, 1964 at the age of 74 in New Delhi after a heart attack.

On Nehru’s death anniversary, here is a look at some of the inspiring quotes by him:

We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.

Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt to you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.

Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.

Without that passion and urge, there is a gradual oozing out of hope and vitality, a settling down on lower levels of existence, a slow merging into non-existence. We become prisoners of the past and some part of its immobility sticks to us.

The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare.

Failure comes only when we forget our ideals and objectives and principles.

Ignorance is always afraid of change.

The man who has gotten everything he wants is all in favour of peace and order.

There is perhaps nothing so bad and so dangerous in life as fear.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here