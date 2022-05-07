Paneer For Weight Loss: A Look At The Health Benefits

Raise your hand if you don’t like paneer. Wrong question? And, if you are someone who is a sucker for panner then we have some good news in store for you. What if we tell you that paneer will help you lose weight? Yes, that’s true. According to nutritionist Divya Gandhi cottage cheese or what many would call paneer, is loaded with many such properties, which are helpful for rapid weight loss. However, it is important to consume it the right way. The way paneer is cooked also adds to the calorie load. While cooking, make sure to bake or grill it.

With healthy fats, proteins, and low carbs, paneer is excellent for weight loss. Here we have listed 4 health benefits of eating paneer

Keeps the stomach full

The stomach usually takes time to digest food rich in protein, so consuming about 100 grams of non-fat cottage cheese can keep you full.

High in nutrients

Low-fat cottage cheese contains nutrients like calcium and magnesium, which are beneficial for the body. Paneer made from cow’s milk is advisable to consume during the weight loss journey.

Contains good fats

Paneer is a source of good fats which are essential for health. And, consuming essential good fats, in limited quantities could help you in the weight loss process.

Will reduce belly fat

Consuming 150 to 200 grams of paneer in breakfast every day is something that can help in weight loss. This will not only lead to reduced belly fat but will also make you will feel energetic throughout the day.

