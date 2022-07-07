Pangong Lake to Magnetic Hill, Popular Tourist Spots You Can't Miss in Ladakh

Actress Kirti Kulhari recently posted a few pictures on Instagram, sharing her experience of her biking journey to Leh and Ladakh. We are pretty sure biking in Leh-Ladakh is on everyone’s bucket list.

If you are also among those who always wanted to visit that place at least once, we are here to tell you about some of the popular tourist destinations of Ladakh that you can not miss.

Pangong Tso: Pangong Lake is situated at a high altitude and is well known for its stunning vistas. This lake is 150 kilometres from Leh and may be reached by going over the Changla Pass. The blue water of this lake will soothe your eyes. To get here, you need an Inner Line Permit, and the best months to go are April to September.

Khardungla Pass – This location is noteworthy for serving as the gateway to the world’s highest battleground, Nubra Valley, and Siachen Glacier. To enter this area, you also need a restricted area permit and an inner line permit. You can get there by navigating the zigzag, hairpin road.

Nubra Valley – The unique feature of Nubra Valley is that it has one of the world’s highest roadways, connecting India to the rest of the world. In addition to hotels, you can stay in tents and camps here. To get here, you’ll also need a permit. Ladorma, which translates to “Valley of Flowers,” was another name for Nubra Valley in the past.

Magnetic Hill – Magnetic Hill is a must-visit location in Ladakh. Here, the gravity theory is inapplicable. “Phenomenon that Defies Gravity” is written on the signboard here. It is often referred to as the magnetic road.

Diskit Monastery – During the month of February each year, Scapegoat is held here. One of the biggest and oldest monasteries in Nubra Valley is Diskit Monastery or Monastery. This monastery showcases Tibetan design and architecture.

