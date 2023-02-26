Pap smear, also known as Pap test, is a prevention screening procedure to detect cervical cancer in its initial stages. It doesn’t only identify cancerous cells in the cervix but also finds out the presence of any precancerous cells in the opening of the uterus. During a Pap test, medical practitioners scrape out cells from the cervix and examine them for any abnormal growth and anomalies. The procedure can cause discomfort for a while but doesn’t turn into long-term pain. Here’s everything that you need to know about when and who should opt for the procedure.

Why is a Pap test recommended for women?

The major benefit of the procedure is that it detects cervical cancer early which gives a patient a greater chance for survival and cure. It detects the presence of any abnormal anomalies that hint that cancer may develop in the future. Doctors deem it a necessary step for stopping any potential risk and possible development of a life-threatening illness.

Pap smear tests for age groups

Below 21 years old: A Pap test for girls below this age group is not necessary.

Between 21-29: Doctors recommend girls in this age group get a Pap test every three years.

Between 30-65: The gap between two consecutive Pap tests increases to five years for women in this age bar. Along with a Pap smear, doctors also suggest women get an HPV test.

Above 65 years: The test is no longer needed for women above 65 years.

Who are at a higher risk?

Though there’s a defined schedule for different age groups of women, people who are at a higher risk are advised to get it done more frequently. You are considered at a higher risk when a previous Pap test detects abnormal growth or precancerous cells. Women who have been exposed to diethylstilbestrol (DES) before birth and HIV infection should test themselves more than the required range. People who have a weak immune system owing to chemotherapy, chronic illnesses, use of corticosteroids, organ transplants, or a history of smoking are deemed to be at a higher risk.

Who are eligible to opt out of the procedure?

Women who have undergone hysterectomy:

A hysterectomy is a medical term used for the surgical removal of the uterus including the cervix. If the procedure was done out of noncancerous condition, doctors might recommend discontinuing the Pap test. However, the eligibility might change if the surgery stemmed from a precancerous or cancerous condition.

Old Age:

It is advised to stop pap testing if all the previous results came to be negative for women above the age of 65. However, medical practitioners may ask you to continue the tests in case one is sexually active with multiple partners.

