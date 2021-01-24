Papaya Leaf Juice: 5 Reasons Why One Should Consume It

Papaya – a multipurpose fruit that abounds in nature’s goodness is widely considered an elixir of life. Nature has not just blessed us with this tropical fruit but also endowed the entire plant with umpteen medicinal properties.

Speaking of which, not just this soft, musky fruit has tremendous health benefits, its leaves too are known for their highly potent medicinal properties.

Just as the yellowish, orange, fleshy fruit is rich vitamins, the green papaya leaf is A repository of vitamin A, C, E, K, B Along with minerals calcium, magnesium, iron, sodium, besides enzymes such as papain, chymopapain; alkaloid compounds Like karpain.

Naturally, the papaya leaf is used to cure many diseases. Its juice works wonders. Let's list out some of the extraordinary health benefits of papaya leaf juice for you:

1. Excellent cure for dengue: Dengue which is known to cause a steep decrease in the platelet count in our blood, can be miraculously treated with papaya leaf juice. Have 25 ml of papaya leaf juice in water twice a day to help your body generate platelets in significant amount to battle the dengue fever and get your body healthier.

2. Beneficial for liver: Improve your liver functioning with papaya leaf extract. The juices’ healing properties have the potential to cure one from chronic liver diseases- jaundice, liver cirrhosis; cancer. It naturally detoxifies the liver, and cleanses the toxins from the liver.

3. Improves skin, hair: Applying papaya juice on your body takes care of dry, flaky skin. It acts as a natural moisturizer, reduces pimples, acne; prevents excess oil secretion. And for the hair, the juice aids in hair growth, alleviates dandruff, flaky scalp, thereby imparting a great set of mane.

4. Cures malaria: The leaf's juice has acetogonin compound that works effectively to treat malaria. Its plasmodiastatic properties indirectly manage malaria fever.

5. Controls diabetes and boosts digestion: The juice's medicinal property helps enhance insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels. It reduces oxidative stress, prevents kidney damage. And its enzymes work wonders for stomach ulcers, indigestion and keep bloating at bay.

Given the nutrient-rich, healthy properties one can derive from papaya leaf, it won't be wrong to consider it elixir for life, indeed.