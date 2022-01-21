Paracetamol Overdose is Lethal. Here's All You Need To Know

Whether it is a slight headache or mild fever, people take paracetamol medicines like Calpol, Crocin, or Dolo without consulting doctors. The practice is widely prevalent in India. But most people are unaware of the right dose. Paracetamol contains steroids and its improper dosage can cause you great harm.

Paracetamol is preferred in conditions involving fever, migraine, period pain, headache, toothache, and body ache. It can be found in drug stores with different names like Calpol, Crocin, Dolo, Sumo L, Kabimol, Pacimol.

The proper dose of paracetamol in fever:

According to Drugs.com, if a normal adult has a fever, abiding by the US guideline, a dose of Paracetamol from 325 mg to 650 mg can be given at an interval of 4 to 6 hours. 1000 mg of medicine can be administered if the interval is up to 8 hours. However, other factors like previous diseases, weight, and height are also decisive in the dosage of the medicine.

The guidelines further state that 500 mg Paracetamol should be taken only after 6 hours in fever. In the case of kids, extreme caution is required. For a child who is less than a month old 10 to 15 mg Paracetamol per kg of weight is given at an interval of 4 to 6 hours. Children from 6 to 12 years should get similar doses at 6 to 8-hour intervals.

Right dose of paracetamol in pain

If an adult is experiencing body pain, 325 to 650 mg of paracetamol should be taken at an interval of 4 to 6 hours, while 1000 mg of medicine needs to be taken at an interval of 6 to 8 hours. One should take 500 mg of the medicine at an interval of 4 to 6 hours to relieve pain.

On the other hand, a small child should be given 10 to 15 mg per kilogram of body weight at an interval of 6 to 8 hours.

Precautions needed

According to the news of WebMD, if you have been taking paracetamol medicine for three days to get rid of fever and it does not seem to be helping, take a pause and consult a doctor. In case of pain, paracetamol should not be used for more than 10 days. Apart from this, when it comes to liver, kidney, alcohol problems, paracetamol should not be taken without a doctor’s advice.

Side effects of paracetamol

Overdose of paracetamol can sometimes cause side effects as well. Problems of allergies, skin rashes, and blood abnormalities may appear as a result of the overdose of paracetamol. Apart from this, there is a risk of liver and kidney damage due to the improper intake of paracetamol. Overdose of Paracetamol can lead to diarrhoea, excessive sweating, loss of appetite, restlessness, vomiting, abdominal pain, bloating, and abdominal cramps.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.