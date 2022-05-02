Parashurama Jayanti 2022: Tithi, Rituals And All You Need To Know

PARSHURAM JAYANTI 2022: Parashurama Jayanti is celebrated to observe the birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu - Parashurama. This year, Parashurama Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3. Parashurama Jayanti falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha, according to the Hindu calendar. It is said that the word Parasu means ‘axe’, hence the name Parasurama means ‘Ram with Axe’.

As per religious beliefs, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu Parashurama was born during Pradosh Kala. This is why the Parashurama Jayanti celebrations are done when Tritiya prevails during Pradosh Kala.

It is also believed that unlike all other avatars Parashurama still lives on the Earth, hence he is not worshipped. In South India, one renowned temple exists at the holy place Pajaka near Udupi. Some other temples of Lord Parashurama are located at the western coast of India.

Parshuram Jayanti is also observed as Akshaya Tritiya, in some parts of the country. The day also marks the beginning of - Treta Yuga.

Parashurama Jayanti 2022: Tithi

The Tritiya Tithi begins at 05:18 AM on May 3, 2022, and it will end by 07:32 AM on May 04, 2022.

Parashurama Jayanti 2022: Rituals

On this day devotees observe a fast on the day Tritiya tithi prevails. They are supposed to take a holy bath before sunrise and worship Lord Vishnu. Devotees recite hymns, devotional songs and offer flowers, tulsi leaves, Chandan and other things.

Religious beliefs state that the purpose of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu is to alleviate the burden by doing away with the sinful, destructive, and irreligious monarchs - who plundered resources and did not abide by their duties as kings.

Devotees believe that Lord Parashurama still prevails on Earth and which is why the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu is not worshipped. He is also said to be the martial guru of Shri Kalki, the 10th and final Avatar of Lord Vishnu.

