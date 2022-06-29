Parenting Tips: 5 Things To Keep In Mind When Your Toddler Learns to Walk

Parenting is a task. When a child starts walking, the experience is new for the child as well as the parents. Parents pay special attention to his every activity. For any new parent, the first step of a child is a memorable moment. They wait for the moment when their child will learn to walk. Let’s learn some basic precautions you need to take when your child starts walking.

Keep an eye on the child and help them learn how to balance: A new walker is not at all aware of how their body works, so always keep an eye on the child as they take their first steps. First, help them learn to balance by supporting them and holding their hands as they begin to walk. They will soon be able to stand and walk on their own, but by holding their hands, you can help them avoid many of the spills that come with the first walking attempts.

Do not wear footwear in the beginning: Walking barefoot at the beginning helps the child to stay upright because bare feet walking improves the child’s balance and also lessens the number of falls they take. Whenever the child goes outside or to public places, get them ready in a pair of flexible shoes so that they can walk comfortably.

Do not leave the child alone: Always keep a keen eye on the child when they are in the walking stage. Keep them safe by baby-proofing the house. You are probably aware of the dangerous areas in your home so always keep an eye out when they walk.

Typical danger areas include stairs, where it is important to install a baby gate at the top and bottom. Cover electrical outlets with simple child proof plastic covers to avoid a child putting his or her fingers in the plug. These small steps will help you to keep the baby safe from any kind of hazards.

Avoid wet and slippery floors: Make sure that the floor of the house is clean and dry when the little ones wander around. Always keep in mind to use baby-friendly liquid to clean the surface so that the baby does not feel any irritation or discomfort. And keep a check that the floor is not wet as the baby may fall down as they are not able to balance their body properly.

Ensure no sharp edges: Pay attention to any sharp edges in the house. See if the furniture or walls have any protruding edges and cover them. If left unattended, a baby is bound to be hurt by these sharp edges or objects. You can also make use of baby-proof services.

Keeping in mind the above-mentioned methods, you will be able to give a better environment to the child. Encourage the child to walk every day.

