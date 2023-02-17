Hindi is among the most common languages spoken in India. The entire northern part of India uses the Hindi language to speak and complete important work. Hindi is becoming increasingly popular in other parts of India as well. However, as we are exposed more to the English language in schools and other places, learning it may become a problem. The need of the hour is then to take an approach towards studies that is more engaging. We need to make a kid’s Hindi-learning process more productive while exploring strategies that will actually work for them. If you face a problem in making your kids learn Hindi and you want your children to be friends with the language, then we can help you. Here’re five ways to make your kid learn Hindi:

Play games with your kid

Play games like recognising the consonant where a child is supposed to say a Hindi word aloud and ask them to recognise the correct consonant/letter. You may think of a word in your mother tongue or English or some other language and then ask your child to give its Hindi equivalent. You may even convert it into a word-building game.

Use a slate

If you use slate for your children to read or write, then it can turn out to be a fun task for them and you. Children will be able to rectify their mistakes and can also explore new ways to learn things.

Make them watch movies and cartoons in Hindi

Watching cartoons and movies in Hindi, of course in moderation, can prove to be useful. Since it is an audio-visual medium, the learning process is much faster and more effective.

Speak in Hindi

If people around your children speak Hindi as their mother tongue, it encourages your child to speak in Hindi. If you are proficient in the language, ensure that all your conversations are in Hindi so that the child learns by listening to you.

Conduct activities in Hindi

Kids love to get creative and messy, they love sticking, glueing, painting and baking things. Speak to them in Hindi while doing it. The activity doesn’t have to be about Hindi, but you should instead use Hindi to complete the task or activity.

