Parenting Tips: All You Need To Know About Why Babies Cry

The infant’s first spoken expression is a cry. It conveys an urgent or distressing message. This is a natural response of babies, which prompts caregivers to attend to the babies as soon as possible. The crying of babies could be a response to different situations or conditions.

Most parents are aware that infants cry for multiple reasons and that crying is a typical reaction. However, parents begin to experience a lot of stress and anxiety when the baby does not stop crying, despite their efforts. As a result, new parents begin to doubt their parenting skills.

Here are the possible reasons behind a baby crying.

1. Hunger kicks in: The most frequent cause of crying in infants is hunger. But, don’t worry about it. It’s always better to keep a watch on the baby’s feeding time and follow the routine.

2. Poop alert: A dirty diaper is another reason why a baby often cries. This is because poop could cause irritation on their delicate skin, especially if they already have a rash. Every time you change their diaper, apply a layer of diaper cream over the affected region to prevent problems.

3. Gas: It takes some time for babies to learn to regulate their breathing while eating and they inhale a lot of air. Apart from this, gas is a normal part of the digestive process and at times babies also develop gas due to their immature digestive system. Babies should feel comfortable after passing gas, but if they still keep on crying, you should consult your doctor.

4. Body temperature: To express their dislike toward a certain temperature, babies cry. In order to find out if your baby is crying as a result of feeling hot or cold, touch them and check their body temperature. You can dress the baby as per its body temperature.

5. Time to sleep: When the baby is awake for too long, it could be tiring. To give a signal that they want to sleep, they cry, yawn or touch their face.

