Parenting Tips: Help Your Child Deal With Bullying At School

Bus commute, lunch break or even participating in classes can turn into an absolute nightmare for kids who have been bullied. It can leave deep emotional scars on their minds. As parents, you would want to protect your child from any harm, but to do that, you need to prepare your child and let them know how to deal with such situations. It is important to discuss this topic with your child in order for them to learn what bullying exactly is and when to take a stand for themselves.

What is bullying?

Bullying is unwanted aggressive behaviour that involves intentionally tormenting or repeatedly upsetting, threatening, or hurting someone else. According to UNICEF, children who bully often consider themselves in a position of power. Vulnerable children are at a higher risk of getting bullied. Bullying can also take place online, and as parents, you cannot keep a constant check on your child’s online activities. To find out if your child is getting bullied, look out for these signs-

Physical marks such as bruises, scratches, broken bones, and healing wounds

Anxiety, nervousness, distress, aggression, and angry outbursts

Fear of going to school or participating in events

Low academic performance

Wants to be around adults more

Lack of sleep, headaches, stomach aches, or other physical ailments

Lack of friends inside or outside school

Frequently feel or look disturbed and distressed after online activities

If you know your child is being bullied, you can take the following steps to help them-

Sit down and listen to your child. Make them feel heard and supported and let them know that it was not their fault.

Appreciate your child’s effort in sharing this information with you and tell them that you believe them. Convince them that you will find the best way to help them.

Talk to the teacher at school and bring it to their notice.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here