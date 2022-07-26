Parenting Tips: Here’s What You Should Do When Your Child Starts To Harms Himself

Children often resort to various tricks and tantrums to get what they want. But, when the child starts to harm himself, then, parents should pay extra attention. Harming oneself can be due to some pent up emotions. At that time, recognise the emotions of the children and try to talk to them. They often harm themselves to show anger, irritation, fear and anxiety.

If the child shows anger to convince others, cuts his hand with any sharp object or shows some similar self-harming behaviour then these symptoms are not normal. Ignoring these symptoms can be overwhelming. This problem can occur with toddlers and teens of any age.

It’s important for parents to understand their children’s emotions and talk to them. Also, if the children show such behaviour despite your regular efforts try to take help of a professional or a child psychologist. You can also follow these tips to deal with your children when they exhibit self-harming behaviour.

1. Accept Emotions

Accept emotions when your child starts to harm himself and then try to understand the reason why he is upset. According to Kids Health, before understanding such behaviour of the child, the parents need to accept their own emotions. When the child harms himself instead of scolding and beating him, explain to him. Try to find out what’s the reason behind such behaviour.

2. Talk

Talk to the child. When the child is angry or upset with something, he behaves in such a way to get the attention of the parents. In this situation, parents should talk to the child and explain to him how injurious it can be to harm himself. At the same time, recognise the emotions of the child as to what is he going through.

3. Show love

Instead of being strict, show love and pacify your children. When the child harms himself, hug him and listen to him with love. Many times, the child also starts disliking himself due to jealousy or some other emotions. Parents should make the child feel special about himself.

4. Encourage

Encourage the child when he feels low. Parents encouraging the child might be seen as something very small, but it helps the child in many ways. Praise the child and make him realise that he is not alone and everybody is with him.

