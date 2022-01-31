Parenting Tips: How to Keep Your Child's Oral Health in Check

Oral health is important for children. Effective oral hygiene habits can prevent the spread of bacteria and other germs that can cause tooth decay and other problems. Children who are not careful about their eating habits can suffer from tooth decay.

Chocolates and ice cream contain high levels of sugar, and it is well-known that sugar harms our teeth in a variety of ways. It is important to keep your children’s oral health in mind, especially when baby teeth fall out and new teeth come in.

You can take special care of your children’s oral health by following these tips.

Using a soft brush:

If you brush your young child with hard bristles, they may damage the enamel and teeth. Therefore, be very careful when brushing them; use a soft-bristled brush instead.

Choose the right toothpaste for kids:

Most of the toothpaste in the market today contain fluoride. Though it is helpful in maintaining healthy teeth, it can cause some problems if consumed accidentally. So, as there is a high chance your child could consume the toothpaste, you must avoid toothpaste containing fluoride.

Floss your tongue:

It is important for children to learn how to properly clean their teeth, gums, and tongue. Additionally, it is important for them to learn the habit of flossing.

The habit of brushing at night:

Brushing teeth after dinner and before sleep is a proven way to maintain oral health. It’s even more effective than brushing in the morning because it keeps your mouth clean all night.

Some essential tips for parents:

Teach your children the importance of brushing their teeth properly and for long. Teach them about sugar and sweet foods, and make sure to have them see a dentist every six months to maintain oral health!

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

