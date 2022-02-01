Parenting Tips: How to Stop Your Children From Stealing

The habit of stealing is often observed among children. It is a way for them to get what they want without having to take the time and effort to do something themselves. The habit of stealing among children is called Kleptomania. It often begins as early as the age of five and may last for years. Children with kleptomania feel so driven to steal that they may not even realise what they are doing. According to Healthline, if your child also has this problem, do not beat or scold him; instead, try to know why he does it and help him/ her get rid of it by following some easy tips.

What is Kleptomania?

Kleptomania is a mental disorder characterised by the desire to steal. It can be caused by an inferiority complex or by some other forms of stress, making the mind a victim of envy and anger. The goal of theft is not very big. However, it does lead to feelings of happiness in those who have Kleptomania.

However, when parents come to find that their children have a habit of stealing, it is important not to scold them. Instead, they should teach them how to differentiate between right and wrong and explain why stealing is a bad habit.

Symptoms of Kleptomania:

Stealing out of revenge.

Stealing over and over again without any reason.

Obsession, and anger over the thefts

Stealing without thinking to help someone.

Feeling ashamed and afraid of being caught after stealing.

How to treat Kleptomania:

The first step in overcoming this disorder, as soon as it is identified, can be through psychotherapy and counselling. As soon as this disorder is identified, it can be easily overcome through mentoring.

