Parenting Tips: Ways To Make Babies Burp

Parents need to take extra care of infants while feeding them. Their head, neck and overall body position should be observed at frequent intervals. Special attention must also be paid when it comes to their food and sleep. Sometimes, babies face gastric issues as air enters their stomachs while they eat or drink milk. This can have bad effects on their health.

To solve this problem, babies are made to burp. But parents should be cautious when it comes to the time and position of the babies while they make them burp. If the baby deals with gastric problems after eating food or drinking milk, then it can be made to burp between meals or after half the meal. However, the child must never be forced to burp.

Keep these things in mind while making a baby burp:

1. Burp when leaning

Place the baby’s chin on your shoulder while supporting it with one hand. Pat the baby’s back with another hand. Keep the patting light like gentle taps. If the child is uncomfortable, then change the position.

2. Burp while sitting

Make the baby sit with its back in front of you. Bend the baby’s body forward a little while supporting it from the back. Make sure your hand is not near the baby’s throat. Gently rub and pat it on the back.

3. Burp while lying

Sit on a chair and place the baby on your lap. The baby should be in a semi-inclined position with the face leaning forward. Use one hand to support the baby and start patting gently with the other hand. If patting makes the baby uncomfortable, then try rubbing its back.

