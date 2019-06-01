Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Parents’ Day 2019: Ways You Can Make Your Parents Happy

Global Day of Parents recognizes also that the family has the primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 1, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
The Global Day of Parents or Parents’ Day is celebrated across on the world on June 1 annually. Proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2012, the day honours parents throughout the world. Let's face, none of us would be where we are without the sacrifice and love of our patents. A family nurtures and rears a child, teaching him/her the difference between what is right and what is wrong.

According to the United Nation, the day emphasizes the "critical role of parents in the rearing of children." Global Day of Parents recognizes also that the family has the primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children.

However, let’s face it, how many of us really value our parents? Mostly we take them for granted, hardly spend any time with them as we get older, and generally drift away from the people that brought us to the world and raised us for the better part of our lives.

On a day that is dedicated to appreciating parents, here are a few ways in which you can tell them, you care.

Spend some time with them: We get it, as one gets more experience, one tends to think that spending time with parents is inconsequential in the larger scheme of things. There is nothing perhaps, that parents find more joy in, than having their children spend some time with them. As one starts to leave the 'nest', loneliness hits them and they start pining for their kids. Why not take some time out from your busy schedule and sit down and talk to them, relive old memories.

Show some gratitude: They have done a lot for you. They are the reason you get to live the life you wanted. From education to a job, they have invested everything to make you successful. Why not show your gratitude to them every now and then? Send them flowers on this Global Day of Parents, help them around the house or take them out for dinner!

Don't argue: Yes there are moments when you feel like screaming your lungs out at your parents for intruding upon your personal space, or simply not understanding what you go through. Give them a break as well, they probably want what is best for you and while you do not understand it now, you will probably see the wisdom in their words later.

Gift them something memorable: They do not expect it, while your companionship may be all that they want, why not show that you truly care by giving them something memorable. You can select, scan, enlarge and print some nice old family photos, paste them in random design on cardboard and frame it. They will be delighted.

Show it through actions: While your parents may have raised you to be courteous and respectful, there are so many elderly people out there who could do with some companionship and smiles. Take your parents to an old-age home and spend time with the elderly there. Bring a smile on their lips through your actions and make your parents proud.

