Parineeti Chopra is Becoming the New Saree Queen of Bollywood, See Pics

Parineeti Chopra has always been a bubbly girl who carried herself with grace in every outfit. The actress is a fan of sarees, and has rocked the traditional look on various occasions.

Parineeti recently made her TV debut as a judge in the reality TV show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. In the show, she has been wearing saree multiple times, and with each look, she is creating magic. Here are some of her best looks from the show.

Looking smooth in silk

Silk saree has its own charisma, and a lady as gorgeous as Parineeti Chopra can make it look absolutely stunning. Here you can spot Parineeti in handwoven magenta, and citrine coloured saree by designer Payal Khandwala.

Evergreen Monochrome

Parineeti Chopra is a sheer epitome of grace, and in a white and black saree with a rich gold border from House of Masaba, she is proving it quite well. She is carrying heavy Jhumkas and smoky eyes to complement the saree.

Rocking in Sequin

Here Parineeti Chopra is giving people major outfit goals by carrying the most famous saree of B-town, the sequin drape by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She is also carrying elegant earrings to complete her look.

Pink heavy pleats

Parineeti Chopra is looking beautiful as ever in a pink marshmallow colour saree. What’s noticeable about this saree is its heavy pleats. Even being a saree, it does not give a complete traditional look, and to complement it, Parineeti is wearing statement golden jewelry.

Prints with pleats

You can never go wrong with the multi colours, as it looks stunning in any outfit. Parineeti is seen wearing a white and saffron-colored pleated sari with a hint of white, brown, and pink in it.

Along with Parineeti Chopra, the other judges on Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan are Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are hosting the show. The show has been airing since January 22, 2022.

