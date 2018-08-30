English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parineeti Chopra is Having a Ball on Her Maldives Vacation and These Pictures are Proof
Parineeti Chopra has turned out to be the perfect beach girl nailing the vacation in style. She's there in Maldives to enjoy and she's clearly doing it the right way.
Image Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram
Patineeti Chopra is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who's known to be true to her natural self. Depite her hectic schedule and back to back films, the actress recently decided to chuck everything and take a break, and so she went to the Maldives for vacation.
Setting some major travel goals, Parineeti has flooded her Instagram with pictures from the island, and we can't help but envy her.
After attending her cousin Priyanka Chopra's engagement with American singer Nick Jonasin Mumbai, Parineeti headed to Maldives. Of late, she's sharing series of pictures from her vacation while enjoying the peaceful beaches and indulging in water sports like scuba diving.
Pari has turned out to be the perfect beach girl and is nailing her vacation in style. She's there in Maldives to enjoy herself and she's clearly doing it the right way.
Take a look at her stunning pictures from the vacation.
On the work front, Parineeti is working on a number of projects like Jabariya Jodi opposite Siddharth Malhotra, Namaste London and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor and Kesari with Akshay Kumar.
