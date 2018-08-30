Parineeti Chopra is Having a Ball on Her Maldives Vacation and These Pictures are Proof

Holidaying at lightening Speedo! ⛱ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:21am PDT

✨✨ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 26, 2018 at 10:24pm PDT

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 27, 2018 at 10:25pm PDT

Floating breakfast? Sure! A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 28, 2018 at 1:50am PDT

Patineeti Chopra is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who's known to be true to her natural self. Depite her hectic schedule and back to back films, the actress recently decided to chuck everything and take a break, and so she went to the Maldives for vacation.Setting some major travel goals, Parineeti has flooded her Instagram with pictures from the island, and we can't help but envy her.After attending her cousin Priyanka Chopra's engagement with American singer Nick Jonasin Mumbai, Parineeti headed to Maldives. Of late, she's sharing series of pictures from her vacation while enjoying the peaceful beaches and indulging in water sports like scuba diving.Pari has turned out to be the perfect beach girl and is nailing her vacation in style. She's there in Maldives to enjoy herself and she's clearly doing it the right way.Take a look at her stunning pictures from the vacation.On the work front, Parineeti is working on a number of projects like Jabariya Jodi opposite Siddharth Malhotra, Namaste London and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor and Kesari with Akshay Kumar.