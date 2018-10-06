GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Parineeti Turns Water Baby for Magazine Cover, Gets Called ‘Photoshop Queen’

From black bodysuit to white one piece, red hot turtle neck to black stripped bikini, check out Parineeti Chopra's shoot for filmfare magazine's October issue.

October 6, 2018, 4:07 PM IST
This is not the first time when Parineeti Chopra has been trolled for her style statements. From her hairdo to her clothes, she has been very particular in her choices and that sometimes invites angry comments from social media users.

This time around Parineeti tries to impress her critics with her glamorous avatar, slipping into different swimsuits going knee deep into the blue waters of Maldives.

Well, did she impress them?

From black bodysuit to white one piece, red hot turtle neck to black stripped bikini, Parineeti sure has experimented with every kind of swim wear styled by Divyak D’Souza.

She seems flirting with the camera with her tanned look and her beachy waves.

Parineeti is also game for flaunting her leaner and sexier self but do the netizens approve?

Recently, the Twitter-verse was trolling her over an outfit she donned for her movie promotion ‘Namaste England’ and now her new magazine cover shoot has also attracted unnecessary fashion policing. Photoshop Queen, Auntyji are just few tags that she has been given this time.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
