GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Paris Art Gallery To Throw Open Doors To Nudists This Summer

Last year, Parisian nudists got their own designated patch in the Bois de Vincennes park as well as their own restaurant, named O'naturel.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 10, 2018, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Paris Art Gallery To Throw Open Doors To Nudists This Summer
The guided tour will take place in the morning before the centre opens to the general public (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
A leading Paris gallery has thrown prudishness to the winds by announcing it will welcome nudist visitors in May. The Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art centre situated across the Seine river from the Eiffel Tower, has teamed up with the Paris Naturists' Association to organise a free tour on May 5.

The guided tour will take place in the morning before the centre opens to the general public.

"When the doors open the Palais will be clothed again," Dolores Gonzales, the gallery's spokeswoman told AFP on Friday, adding that the event aimed to showcase the centre's "openness". The places were snapped up in under two days, revealing the growing appetite for naturism in the French capital.

Last year, Parisian nudists got their own designated patch in the Bois de Vincennes park as well as their own restaurant, named O'naturel.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES