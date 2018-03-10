English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paris Art Gallery To Throw Open Doors To Nudists This Summer
Last year, Parisian nudists got their own designated patch in the Bois de Vincennes park as well as their own restaurant, named O'naturel.
The guided tour will take place in the morning before the centre opens to the general public (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
A leading Paris gallery has thrown prudishness to the winds by announcing it will welcome nudist visitors in May. The Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art centre situated across the Seine river from the Eiffel Tower, has teamed up with the Paris Naturists' Association to organise a free tour on May 5.
The guided tour will take place in the morning before the centre opens to the general public.
"When the doors open the Palais will be clothed again," Dolores Gonzales, the gallery's spokeswoman told AFP on Friday, adding that the event aimed to showcase the centre's "openness". The places were snapped up in under two days, revealing the growing appetite for naturism in the French capital.
Last year, Parisian nudists got their own designated patch in the Bois de Vincennes park as well as their own restaurant, named O'naturel.
Also Watch
The guided tour will take place in the morning before the centre opens to the general public.
"When the doors open the Palais will be clothed again," Dolores Gonzales, the gallery's spokeswoman told AFP on Friday, adding that the event aimed to showcase the centre's "openness". The places were snapped up in under two days, revealing the growing appetite for naturism in the French capital.
Last year, Parisian nudists got their own designated patch in the Bois de Vincennes park as well as their own restaurant, named O'naturel.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irani Cup: R Ashwin to Replace Injured Ravindra Jadeja
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’
- Women-Only Private Members Club In London Turns Tables On Old Boys Establishments
- Othering A Muslim: Feeling of Alienation Began in 1986, Not 2014
- Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Detailed Gallery – 2018 Geneva Motor Show