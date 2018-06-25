GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Paris Fashion Week Goes Bold on Catwalk Beauty

Four things we have learned from a packed and at times emotional six days as Paris men's fashion week comes to an end.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 25, 2018, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Paris Fashion Week Goes Bold on Catwalk Beauty
(Photo: Representative Image/ Official Instagram account of Dior)
As the Spring/Summer 2019 menswear shows rolled into Paris this week, the French capital put its best foot forward -- particularly when it came to statement runway beauty looks. Here are some of the most striking so far.

Rick Owens

US designer Rick Owens took an abstract approach to catwalk beauty, covering some of his models' faces with embellished stockings that doubled up as striking masked accessories. Others had their hair styled into Goth-like curtains, or pulled up into gravity-defying spikes.

Facetasm

Split-personality hair and monochrome makeup were on the agenda at Facetasm, where dewy complexions and fiery orange hues made for a striking beauty look.

Walter Van Beirendonck

Full-on face paint was the main makeup tool used at Walter Van Beirendonck, with the models sporting myriad bold and abstract designs in vibrant colors.

Louis Vuitton

Faces were scrubbed clean at Virgil Abloh's debut Louis Vuitton show, making the models' hair the main beauty focal point. Styles ranged from short buzz cuts to loose, shoulder-length curls that softened the aesthetic.

GMBH

Glossy skin and razor-sharp eyeliner made for a polished look at GMBH, but natural, unfussy hair kept the overall effect soft and low-key.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You