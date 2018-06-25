Paris Fashion Week Goes Bold on Catwalk Beauty

US designer Rick Owens took an abstract approach to catwalk beauty, covering some of his models' faces with embellished stockings that doubled up as striking masked accessories. Others had their hair styled into Goth-like curtains, or pulled up into gravity-defying spikes.Split-personality hair and monochrome makeup were on the agenda at Facetasm, where dewy complexions and fiery orange hues made for a striking beauty look.Full-on face paint was the main makeup tool used at Walter Van Beirendonck, with the models sporting myriad bold and abstract designs in vibrant colors.Faces were scrubbed clean at Virgil Abloh's debut Louis Vuitton show, making the models' hair the main beauty focal point. Styles ranged from short buzz cuts to loose, shoulder-length curls that softened the aesthetic.Glossy skin and razor-sharp eyeliner made for a polished look at GMBH, but natural, unfussy hair kept the overall effect soft and low-key.