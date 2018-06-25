English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Paris Fashion Week Goes Bold on Catwalk Beauty
(Photo: Representative Image/ Official Instagram account of Dior)
As the Spring/Summer 2019 menswear shows rolled into Paris this week, the French capital put its best foot forward -- particularly when it came to statement runway beauty looks. Here are some of the most striking so far.
Rick Owens
US designer Rick Owens took an abstract approach to catwalk beauty, covering some of his models' faces with embellished stockings that doubled up as striking masked accessories. Others had their hair styled into Goth-like curtains, or pulled up into gravity-defying spikes.
Facetasm
Split-personality hair and monochrome makeup were on the agenda at Facetasm, where dewy complexions and fiery orange hues made for a striking beauty look.
Walter Van Beirendonck
Full-on face paint was the main makeup tool used at Walter Van Beirendonck, with the models sporting myriad bold and abstract designs in vibrant colors.
Louis Vuitton
Faces were scrubbed clean at Virgil Abloh's debut Louis Vuitton show, making the models' hair the main beauty focal point. Styles ranged from short buzz cuts to loose, shoulder-length curls that softened the aesthetic.
GMBH
Glossy skin and razor-sharp eyeliner made for a polished look at GMBH, but natural, unfussy hair kept the overall effect soft and low-key.
