Parkash Purab: Celebs Remember Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 400th Birth Anniversary

The pious occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th Parkash Purab is being marked on May 1, this year. The day is celebrated majorly by the people of Sikh community as it is the birth anniversary of the 9th Sikh guru. He is also considered to be highly learned and has also made great contributions to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs. His other works include15 ragas, 782 compositions and 116 shabads. Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi. His death anniversary is observed on November 24 as Shaheedi Divas.

Many celebrities across industries have extended the greetings of the day through their social media handles. Here is a look at some of the posts:

Harshdeep Kaur: The popular singer who recently became a mother shared a soulful video to extend the greetings of the day. She has voiced the background score of the clip.

Wishing you "Happy Gurupurab" on the ocassion of 400 Year Prakash Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib ji ( Hind Ki Chadar ) May Waheguru Ji bless us all with good health, prosperity & humanity.#GuruTeghBahadurJi pic.twitter.com/pJtQJV1KCN — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 1, 2021

Diljit Dosanjh: Actor and singer DIljit took to Instagram to share a beautiful portrait of the Sikh Guru. He captioned his post in Punjabi as he extended the greetings of the auspicious day.

Harbhajan Singh: The former Indian cricketer extended the greetings of the day by sharing a beautiful photo from Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara Sahib. He greeted his Twitter fam in Punjabi on the occasion.

Dhan Guru Teg bhahdur ji 🙏🙏 aap ji nu baba ji de Prakash utsav di lakh lakh mubarkaaa Pic- Sheesh Ganj Gurdwara Sahib 🙏🙏❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/e0eQA39f5Y— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 1, 2021

Daler Mehndi: The iconic singer shared a short clip on Instagram to wish his fans on the platform. The digitalised video also has fireworks and a photo of the Guru.

Gurdaas Mann: The legendary singer has shared a video message on the occasion. In the clip, he is seen sharing a short story about the guru in Punjabi.

Gurpreet Ghughi: Punjabi and Hindi film actor has shared a picture of the Guru with a message in Punjabi. In the caption of his post, he has congratulated people on the 400 th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Harpreet Brar: The young IPL Punjab Kings cricketer shared a stunning monochrome portrait of the Sikh guru to wish his virtual family on the pious day.

Mika Singh: Mika has voiced many superhit songs till date. The singer took to Instagram stories to share a graphic pertaining to the day. He has also written ‘Waheguru ka Khalsa Wahegur ji ki Fateh” to complete the post.

Yuvraj Singh: The former Indian cricketer has prayed for everyone’s blessed life on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s birth anniversary. He has taken to insta stories for wishing his friends and fans.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here