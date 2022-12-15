Parkinson’s Medication May Prevent Heart Disease in Teenagers With Type 1 Diabetes: Study

Worsening diet and lifestyle choices have made chronic conditions like diabetes common among the young. One of those conditions is type 1 diabetes. Caused by the inability of the pancreas to produce insulin, type 1 diabetes patients require injections of insulin every day to merely stay alive. Otherwise, their sugar levels spike to levels that their body cannot take. However, researchers have found that Parkinson’s medication may be the key to preventing teenagers with type 1 diabetes from developing heart disease.

According to Diabetes.co.uk, patients suffering from type 1 diabetes are at a higher risk of developing heart disease and those diagnosed with the condition as children are at an even greater risk than adults.

A study published in the American Heart Association Journal’s Hypertension section has revealed that teenagers who are given bromocriptine, used for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after a month.

The lead author of the study, Michal Schäfer, PhD, a researcher and fourth-year medical student at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado, USA, said in a statement that in people with type 1 diabetes, ab abnormalities in the large vessels around the heart, the aorta and its primary branches, begin to develop in their early childhood. He added that his team of researchers “found that bromocriptine has the potential to slow down the development of those abnormalities and decrease the risk for cardiovascular disease in this population.”

The research involved the observation of 34 participants in the age group of 12 to 21, all of them diagnosed with type 1 diabetes for at least a year and whose HbA1c was 12% or less. They were randomly divided into two equal groups, out of which one received the bromocriptine quick-release therapy and the other received a placebo for one day.

Participants took the first treatment or placebo for four weeks in the study’s first phase and then had no treatment for four weeks. The second phase saw the treatment groups being reversed for four weeks. The results showed that by the end of treatment bromocriptine therapy resulted in a systolic blood pressure decrease of 5 mm Hg and a diastolic blood pressure decrease of 2 mm Hg.

The therapy also reduced aortic stiffness in the patients.

