Parosmia: The Post COVID-19 Symptom That Leaves Many Worrisome

Even after two years of dealing with the COVID-19 virus, there are questions that still linger on our minds. How long do symptoms continue to exist once you have contacted the virus? Are there any long-term complications from the infection? Studies have shown that people who have recovered from the COVID-19 infections, even mild ones, may continue to experience symptoms even post recovery. According to claims by experts, symptoms may even persist for more than four weeks after diagnosis.

Although the Omicron variant is said to be mild, doctors advise not to take it lightly as it may follow up to long COVID. Long COVID is a condition developed by people after recovery from the virus, which continues to distress the patient for weeks and months post their recovery. That said, some patients who have experienced a moderate or severe form of infection can continue to battle lingering complications, facing challenges in resuming their normal activities. While elderly people or those with chronic illness are more susceptible to lingering symptoms, long-term effects can even strike younger and healthy individuals.

While common symptoms include persistent cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and anxiety, the symptom that can linger on for months is loss of smell and taste. While most people have their sense of smell restored as they recover, some continue to be subjected to a distorted sense of smell known as parosmia. Parosmia is a condition where odors smell very different to a person than how they should. A fragrance that someone was fond of may start smelling bad to the person with this condition. The pleasant smell of coffee, chocolate a branded perfume stars smelling like rotten wastes. It is indeed a tough condition to live with. Parosmia may be one of the longest lingering effects of COVID-19 according to research. A July 2021 study found that 140 of 1,299 people suffering from long-COVID reported a change in their sense of smell and were receiving proper smell training. Of these 140 people, the condition of 20 reported having improved.

While there is no clear understanding of how long it takes for the condition to wear off, the study reported that 49.3 percent of the respondents’ parosmia had improved within three months while it took more than three months for the remaining 50.7 percent.

It is important to note how significantly this condition affects our life as we connect with the world around us through our primary senses, one of which is the smell. Without the delicious aroma of food, eating becomes a much lesser pleasing experience and so do a lot of other activities. Although a definite treatment for this condition does not exist, those suffering from parosmia or anosmia, which is the permanent loss of smell, can indulge in smell training. It involves smelling for 20 seconds each, four strong odors, generally essential oils. Doing this repeatedly can help you regain your lost sense of smell.

