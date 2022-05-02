CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share
1-MIN READ

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Devotees also believe that Lord Parshuram is immortal and he continues to live on Earth. This is why of all the incarnations, the sixth incarnation - Parshuram is not worshipped. (Image: Shutterstock)

Devotees also believe that Lord Parshuram is immortal and he continues to live on Earth. This is why of all the incarnations, the sixth incarnation - Parshuram is not worshipped. (Image: Shutterstock)

Parshuram Jayanti 2022: Lord Parshuramis said to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu

Lifestyle Desk

PARSHURAM JAYANTI 2022: Lord Parshuram is said to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On his birth anniversary, Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated every year. It is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha, according to the Hindu calendar. Akshaya Tritiya is also observed on this day.

As per religious beliefs, Parshuramwas born during the Pradosh Kala. This is why the Parshuram Jayanti celebrations are done when Tritiya prevails during Pradosh Kala. This year, Parshuram Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3.

It is said that the word Parasu means ‘axe’, hence the name Parsuram means ‘Ram with Axe’. Devotees also believe that Lord Parshuram is immortal and he continues to live on Earth. This is why of all the incarnations, the sixth incarnation - Parshuram is not worshipped.

While many would be observing the Parshuram Jayanti today, we bring you messages and wishes that you can send to your loved ones.

Here are some wishes and messages you can send to friends and family on Parshuram Jayanti:

1. May God bless you on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

2. May God grant you a great and new beginning on Akshaya Tritiya.

3. May you be blessed with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

4. Happy Parshuram Jayanti! May Lord Parshuram give you all the happiness in the world.

5. Here’s wishing you and your family a happy Parshuram Jayanti.

6. May you have a healthy and happy life and may Lord Parshuram grant you success and happiness.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. Shastra aur shaastra, dono hain upyogi, yahi paathsikha gaye hain yogi,

8. Bhagwaan Parshuram jayanti ki badhai.

9. If you have strong determination and focus in life you can never be defeated…Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

Lifestyle Desk

May 02, 2022