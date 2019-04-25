Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Party-going Boys More Likely to Be Sexually Aggressive

The findings showed that more the male students reported drinking as freshmen, the more likely they were to commit a sexually aggressive act.

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Party-going Boys More Likely to Be Sexually Aggressive
The findings showed that more the male students reported drinking as freshmen, the more likely they were to commit a sexually aggressive act.
Loading...
College-going boys who often attend parties or go to bars for drinks are more likely to be sexually aggressive compared to those who do not, says a new study.

"We found that it wasn't alcohol use, per se, that leads to sexual aggression," said Michael Cleveland, Associate Professor at Washington State University.

"But the combination of alcohol and the setting that the drinking takes place in had a major impact on the number of reported aggressive tactics used," Cleveland added.

A group of over 1,000 college males participated in a survey for the research. The survey was conducted by email or online.

"We asked them how often they drank and if and how often they went to bars or parties," Cleveland said.

"Then we asked if they used any specific tactics to convince, or even pressure, women to have sex with them," he added.

Those tactics ranged from threatening to break up with her to getting her drunk and harming her physically.

The findings published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs showed that more the male students reported drinking as freshmen, the more likely they were to commit a sexually aggressive act.

The study also found that the men who went to bars and parties more often tended to have higher levels of impersonal sexual orientation, characterised by a preference for sex without commitment and a greater number of sexual partners.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram