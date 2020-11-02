Party People Might Have a Chance to Redeem Themselves this Year with Sunburn 2020
Creators of Sunburn Festival Goa have announced the 14th edition of the most-awaited fun fiesta with speacial safety provisions amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
- Last Updated: November 2, 2020, 13:59 IST
Pandemic year 2020 has obviously affected many public events, from music festivals to literature festivals, but there might be one event that might give a chance to party people to redeem this year. Creators of Sunburn Festival Goa have announced the 14th edition of the most-awaited fun fiesta. The festival giant Percept Live will present a three-day live event beginning from December 27, 2020 at Vagator, Goa.
Karan Singh, COO at Percept Live, said how Covid-19 has put a pause in life of people globally. With an unprecedented seven months of staying in and staying safe, India has witnessed stringent lockdown measures since March 2020, he said. However, with the unlock procedures starting and specially Unlock 5 permitting ground events, Singh said that they figured it is time to restart lives.
Explaining the safety precautions being taken at the event, Singh said that Sunburn Goa 2020 will be a Limited Capacity, super safe event following global best practices and all applicable guidelines. The festival will allow a limited number of people and will follow social distancing measures, applicable under Government and World Health Organisation Protocols. The limited tickets go live on sale on November 4 at 12 pm IST.
To follow the social distancing measures at the festival, special PODs have been created and designated areas have been marked across the sprawling venue in Vagator. The PODs and Designated Zones will have families or a group of friends socialize with one another only within the confines of their respective areas and no one else outside their area or structure can enter them.
Life always has a way of finding its way back up. It’s time to end the year 2020 on a high! We have thought long & hard about how to make Sunburn happen this year. Eventually, we came to the conclusion that life must begin again, and the show must go on. We are grateful to have the support of the authorities in this. Presenting Sunburn Goa 2020 in a completely new avatar. A new beginning. Join us for great music & beautiful vibes at Vagator, Goa, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of December 2020. Fan safety is our utmost priority this year, and for that reason Sunburn Goa 2020 will be a different experience from what you are used to. This is a very limited capacity event, operating at 20% of the total festival capacity. We will be following social distancing norms with every attendee having their designated space in front of the main stage. New entry & exit protocols will be in place to ensure your safe passage to the festival. Limited tickets go live on 4th November at 12 pm – be sure to log in and book your spot under the sun! You have waited long enough for this, and so have we! For more information on the festival layout and all protocols being followed, do check the link in the bio. #SunburnGoa2020 #TheShowMustGOAOn
The event organisers have also made Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all guests for scanning to enter into the festival venue. All fans will have to wear face masks throughout the festival, and provisions will be made for regular thermal scanning, hand wash, and sanitizers for guests across the Festival ground in Vagator. With this event, the organisers expect people can "Live Again" and most importantly "Live, Love, Dance again.”