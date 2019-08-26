Paryushan Parv 2019: Explore These Jain Recipes On the Special Day

Paryushan Parv is one of the most important annual holy festivals for Jains and is usually celebrated in the month of August or September. It is a time when the Jains from both the sects, Digambara and Swetambara, increase their spiritual intensity by performing fasting and prayer/meditation. The Paryushana Parv is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapad month.

While the Digambaras, who observe the fast for 10-days, refer to it as Das Lakshana Dharma, the Swetambaras refer to it as Paryushana and observe the fast for duration of 8 days. The Paryushana Parv for the Swetambaras begins August 26, which will end on September 2.

During the Paryushan, Jains do not consume green vegetables, potatoes, onions, garlic or any other root vegetable. Since Paryushan parva is all about fasting and prayers, the food restrictions during these days is even more.

If you are observing Paryushan Parv, here are the food items that you can prepare during these days.

Instant Rava Dhokla: Made with semolina (rava), the instant rava dhokla serves as perfect breakfast or snacks. As the batter uses only curd, oil and salt in addition to semolina, it can be consumed during Paryushan.

Daal-Baati: A Rajasthani dish, Daal-baati serves as a perfect meal. While the daali is made using wheat, semolina and butter, the daal can be made using moong or arhar. The small balls of wheat flour dough, baked in tandoor are then served with spicy rajathani panchkuti dal(lentils) topped with ghee.

Shrikhand: An Indian sweet dish made of strained yogurt, Shrikhand can serve as the dessert. It is one of the main Gujarati & Maharashtrian dish and is served with garnished dry foods.

Chana Moong Dal Dhokli: Chana Moong Dal Dhokli is a popular Rajasthani dish. Daal dhokli is spicy wheat flour dumpling served with chana and moong daal (lentils).

Ker Sangri Ki Sabzi: Panchkuta ki Sabzi, made up of 5 prime ingredients, is used to break a Jain fast (parna). The dish is prepared using Ker, Sangri, Amchur, Gunda and Kumati as the five key ingredients.

