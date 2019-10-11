Take the pledge to vote

Passion to Paycheck: The Performing Arts Journey of Sheena Newman

As a National figure skating gold medalist, Sheena had a strong talent for the performing arts.

Updated:October 11, 2019, 10:11 PM IST
Passion to Paycheck: The Performing Arts Journey of Sheena Newman
As a National figure skating gold medalist, Sheena had a strong talent for the performing arts.

At 17 years old, Sheena Newman could be found training and competing against Olympic figure skating champion Michelle Kwan. As a National figure skating gold medalist, Sheena had a strong talent for the performing arts.

In her early twenties, after a career-ending injury, Newman was recruited by several talent agencies to model in various jewellery and clothing campaigns for both Indian and American designers. From there, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood came knocking on her door.

In 2012, Sheena Newman (previously known as Sheena Sujan) was cast in "A Wheel of Fortune." The storyline follows an ace photographer, Sameer, who travels with his friends to a new city where he meets Mira, a young charming tarot card reader. Using her mystical powers, Mira is able to unravel the mystery behind his stolen wristwatch. Their encounter marks the beginning of a suspenseful drama that keeps the audience glued to their seats. In this film, Sheena portrays the supporting role of "Shalini," who is the wealthy girlfriend of Sameer's best friend.

That same year, Sheena was asked to utilize her artistic background to portray a Bollywood dancer in the short-film- Posey. "Posey" is the story of Linda Flemming, who must make the heartbreaking decision to take her grandmother, Posey (Oscar nominee and Golden Globe Winner Sally Kirkland), to an assisted care facility. Posey suffers from the beginning stages of Alzheimer's Disease, and in a desperate move to avoid the inevitable, she escapes. While her loved ones desperately search for her, Posey finds herself in the middle of a unique situation. The film seeks to examine the seeming hopelessness of Alzheimer's Disease and the fear from both the victim and their families, while at the same time finding hope and humour.

Taking note of Sheena's talents, in 2013, Newman was asked to star in "Sheikh Chilli and His Three Wives." The project would be the second film she starred in, which was produced by Indian film director Danish Renzu. Sheikh Chilli, a young Arab immigrant, is gifted with wealth, good looks and stature but has no luck in finding a good Muslim wife. One after another, women trick him and fool him, marry him just for his wealth and break his heart. The film revolves around Sheikh's search for a perfect wife. Once again, Sheena portrays the supporting role of the best friend's wealthy girlfriend (Ana).

Finally, in 2016, Sheena Newman starred in her last Hollywood project- Accent Class. In this film, Summer hits rock bottom and gets help from her fairy godmother to fix her life. Her fairy godmother offers her to teach an accent class, but little does Summer know she will be in for the surprise of her life. In the film, Summer is torn between quitting and losing everything and surviving the class. Sheena portrays a "fresh off the boat" Indian student, which allows her to showcase her comedic skills.

By the end of 2016, Sheena Newman decided to leave behind her acting career and focus on building her entrepreneurial portfolio. Today, Newman is the founder and CEO of TALIX Organics, which is a highly successful organic skincare company.

