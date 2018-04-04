English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Pasta May Actually Not Make Your Kids Obese
Don't fear while gorging on pasta!
Representative Image: Getty Images
If you fear eating pasta will make your kids obese, hang on. A new study suggests that pasta may not contribute to weight gain or increase in body fat if consumed as part of a healthy dietary pattern.
Carbohydrates get a lot of bad press and are blamed for the obesity epidemic but this negative attention may not be deserved for pasta, researchers from St. Michael's Hospital in Ontario said.
Unlike most 'refined' carbohydrates, which are rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, pasta has a low glycemic index (GI), meaning it causes smaller increases in blood sugar levels than those caused by eating foods with a high glycemic index.
"The study found that pasta didn't contribute to weight gain or increase in body fat. In fact, analysis actually showed a small weight loss. So contrary to concerns, perhaps pasta can be part of a healthy diet such as a GI diet," said lead author John Sievenpiper.
For the study, published in the journal BMJ Open, researchers undertook a systematic review and meta-analysis of all of the available evidence from randomised controlled trials, the gold standard of research design.
They identified 30 randomised control trials involving almost 2,500 people who ate pasta instead of other carbohydrates as part of a healthy low-glycemic index diet.
The people involved in the clinical trials on average ate 3.3 servings of pasta a week instead of other carbohydrates. One serving equals about one-half cup of cooked pasta.
The participants lost about one-half kilogram over a median follow-up of 12 weeks, the researchers found.
The team also stressed that these results are generalisable to pasta consumed along with other low-glycemic index foods as part of a low-glycemic index diet.
"In weighing the evidence, we can now say with some confidence that pasta does not have an adverse effect on body weight outcomes when it is consumed as part of a healthy dietary pattern," Sievenpiper noted.
Also Watch
Carbohydrates get a lot of bad press and are blamed for the obesity epidemic but this negative attention may not be deserved for pasta, researchers from St. Michael's Hospital in Ontario said.
Unlike most 'refined' carbohydrates, which are rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, pasta has a low glycemic index (GI), meaning it causes smaller increases in blood sugar levels than those caused by eating foods with a high glycemic index.
"The study found that pasta didn't contribute to weight gain or increase in body fat. In fact, analysis actually showed a small weight loss. So contrary to concerns, perhaps pasta can be part of a healthy diet such as a GI diet," said lead author John Sievenpiper.
For the study, published in the journal BMJ Open, researchers undertook a systematic review and meta-analysis of all of the available evidence from randomised controlled trials, the gold standard of research design.
They identified 30 randomised control trials involving almost 2,500 people who ate pasta instead of other carbohydrates as part of a healthy low-glycemic index diet.
The people involved in the clinical trials on average ate 3.3 servings of pasta a week instead of other carbohydrates. One serving equals about one-half cup of cooked pasta.
The participants lost about one-half kilogram over a median follow-up of 12 weeks, the researchers found.
The team also stressed that these results are generalisable to pasta consumed along with other low-glycemic index foods as part of a low-glycemic index diet.
"In weighing the evidence, we can now say with some confidence that pasta does not have an adverse effect on body weight outcomes when it is consumed as part of a healthy dietary pattern," Sievenpiper noted.
Also Watch
-
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Abhay Deol Reveals Why He 'Ran Away' from the Industry When Dev D Became Hit
- He's Back! Tiger Issues Masters Warning Shot to Rivals
- Gautam Gambhir Loses His Cool After Shahid Afridi Expresses Worry Over ‘Kashmir Bloodshed’
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams Slay it Together on a Fashion Magazine Cover; See Pics
- Your Favourite Tourist Spot May Soon Become a 'No Selfie Zone’