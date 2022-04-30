Patch Up: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, Stars Keep it Stylish with Patchwork Ensembles

The term ‘patchwork’ has always been associated with quilts that feel like a warm hug on a cold winter night. The unique manner of placing different pieces of fabric and turning it into an exquisite silhouette, patchwork has come a long way.

An age-old technique celebrated in modern silhouettes, patchwork has found its place in the world of fashion with designers creating vibrant and colourful ensembles and accessories using the technique. Recently, Alia Bhatt celebrated the skill in her lehenga she wore for her mehendi function. The upcycled heritage lehenga made from 180 colour textile patches were woven together using a couture technique of cross stitches with three tar and six tar anchors.

The amalgamation of something old and something new, Alia’s upcycled lehenga turned into a beautiful tale of memories created one piece at a time. Custom made by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, this handwoven silk ensemble also featured gold zari, Banarasi brocades, jacquard, bandhani, Kachha Resham knots, and some scraps from Alai’s earlier outfits and detailing from the designer’s archives.

Giving her daughter-in-law company, actor Neetu Kapoor too celebrated the patchwork technique in a colourful ensemble. Neetu picked a pink bandhani ghagra and mustard bandhani sari with multi coloured patchwork borders embroidered in Marodi and blouse in patchwork zardozi marodi embroidery, designed by ace couturier duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Similarly, adorning the technique in her per-wedding festivities was actor Katrina Kaif. The gorgeous bride teamed her Sabyasachi multi-coloured matka silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse for her mehendi function. Inspired by India’s regional folklore, crafts and nomadic culture, the blouse featured hand-fringed embellishments, brass sequins, and floral motifs.

With the onset of the wedding season, the technique has sure caught the attention of brides and bridesmaids. While the more colourful, the more flamboyant the ensemble turns out to be, but if you are someone who loves to keep it subtle, then you can opt for a monochromatic or tone-on-tone patchwork detailing. Fashion designer Anita Dongre’s ivory lehenga set worn by actor Shraddha Kapoor is a timeless design to flaunt at a day wedding. Depicting wild heron against a light backdrop, this lehenga set is a masterpiece in delicate patchwork.

But why should girls have all the fun, right? Giving a modern twist to Indian handloom fabrics and using it as a patchwork technique with thread embroidery is ace fashion designer Suneet Varma. A youthful look reminiscent of the 70s movies and music which is a huge inspiration in Suneet’s work, the jacket was recently spotted on actor Shahid Kapoor. Looking suave, the jacket added a pop of colour to Shahid’s monochromatic look.

If there’s one fabric that designers and brands love experimenting the patchwork technique with, it has to be denim. From accessories to apparel, denim patchwork designs have been a favourite among all age groups. Actor Kamal Haasan’s khadi label House of Khaddar presented denim patchwork in co-ord sets on the runway at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

They may be small fabrics put together, but every piece tells a story. So, this festive season, celebrate you and your love for patchwork in contemporary silhouettes with a hint of drama.

