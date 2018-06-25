GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Patterns, Prints For Men That Can Never Go Wrong

Checks and stripes, florals and polka spots are a portion of the courses through which men can eccentricity up their look.

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2018, 5:34 PM IST
Models walk the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Men often go with solid colours to stay safe on the fashion barometer, but there are designs and patterns like checks and stripes that they can never go wrong with, suggest experts.

Sunil Mehra, Founder and Designer at Sunil Mehra, and Prem Dewan, Retail Head, OSL Luxury Collections Pvt Ltd- Corneliani, have listed a few prints and patterns to make your life easier:

* Checks and stripes have been one of the most dominant patterns when it comes to menswear. The modern day designers are providing new uses and iterations in these patterns. The vertical, horizontal, diagonal, pinstripe and dashed designs can be mixed and matched with check patterns like windowpane, tartan and gingham, which would add texture to the most basic pieces.

The white windowpane check pattern on black suit is one classic ensemble that fits best from formal to casual meets.

* Florals are fun, frolic and scream the summery vibe. Tropical florals are picking up the trend and are considered as one of the best option for vacations. Invest in floral t-shirts and shorts and if you love your suits a lot then try dabbling with the floral tie.

* Paisley print is identical to floral but varies in terms of motifs. It is mostly a teardrop shaped design that stems back to ancient era. It's perfect for men who want subtle embellishments to their wardrobe. Step outside your comfort zone and experiment with different coloured paisley t-shirts or even ties giving a break to mundane fashion.

* Polka dots have a long and noted history in fashion and over the years it has become a dominant pattern in men's accessories. Be it ties, pocket squares, socks or simply scarves, this timeless pattern adds a fancy attitude to any look.

Shirts with micro polka dots work best as a formal wear option. Go for large and colourful polka-dotted tees, hoodies, bottoms for a bold and playful look.

* Conversation prints convey your sense of humour and style in ways that most patterns cannot. It encompasses a wide range of themes, symbols, animal, fruits and what not.

